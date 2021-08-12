UPSC IES-ISS exam 2020 answer keys released at upsc.gov.in, check it here
- UPSC IES-ISS exam 2020 answer keys: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for Indian Economic Service (IES) -Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams 2020.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for Indian Economic Service (IES) -Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams 2020.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The examinations 2020 for IES, ISS were conducted on July 16, 17 and 18.
How to check UPSC IES, ISS exam 2020 answer keys:
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Click on the examinations link on the homepage
Click on 'Answer Keys' link
Click on the Indian Economic Service- Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020- Paper-1 and Paper-II answer keys
Download the answer keys in pdf format.
Keep a hard copy for future use.
