UPSC IFS Main 2023 DAF I released at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 07:16 PM IST

UPSC releases DAF 1 for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023; candidates can submit form by August 28.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) 1 for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates can submit the DAF through the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates who qualified in the screening test held through the civil services ( Preliminary) examination 2023 for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 can submit the form by August 28 till 6:00 PM.

Direct link here

“All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I for IFoS (MAIN) Examination- 2023 as per the prescribed mode i.e. ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2023 to be held from Sunday, the 26th November 2023” reads the official notification.

UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023: How to submit

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.in

Next, click on the “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 [DAF I]

Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to log in

Proceed with filling out the DAF-I and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

