UPSC NDA, NA 2 & CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 released at upsconline.nic.in, direct link to download here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for NDA NA 2 and CDS 2. Candidates appearing for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2 and Combined Defence Services Examination 2, 2025 can download the hall tickets from the official website at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC NDA, NA 2 & CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 is out at upsconline.nic.in, Candidates can download via direct link to download hall tickets here.

The NDA NA 2 will be held on Sunday, September 14 in two shifts. The first shift will be for Mathematics from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be for the General Ability Test from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The total marks for Mathematics are 300, while it is 600 for the General Ability Test.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the SSB Test/Interview (900 marks).

The CDS 2 exam will be conducted in three shifts - from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm.

The commission had stated earlier, “No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds a e-Admit Card for the examination. On receipt of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. The courses to which the candidates are admitted will be according to their eligibility as per educational qualifications for different courses and the preferences given by the candidates.”

Additionally, candidates must also note that the exam venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. No candidates will be allowed the entry into the examination venue after the closure of exam hall.

UPSC NDA NA 2 and CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.