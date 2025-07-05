Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025: Correction window to open on July 7 at upsconline.nic.in, notice here

Published on: Jul 05, 2025

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 correction window to open on July 7, 2025. The official notice is given here. 

Union Public Service Commission will open the correction window of UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 on July 7, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes the application form can find the direct link of correction window on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025: Correction window to open on July 7

The correction window will open on July 7 and will close on July 9, 2025.

The official notice reads, "Union Public Service Commission has decided to open a “Correction Window” of three days i.e. from 07.07.2025 (10:00 AM) to 09.07.2025 (11:59 PM), as a one-time measure, for aspirants/candidates to rectify their mistakes in the Application Forms filled for NDA & NA Examination-II, 2025 and CDS Examinations-II, 2025. The correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form’.

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025: How to make corrections 

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. The application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make changes where required.

6. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Official Notice Here
