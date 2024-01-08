UPSC NDA NA I Examinations 2024: Last day of registration tomorrow, check out the 7 guidelines of physical eligibility

The registration for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations, 2024 will end tomorrow at 6 PM. The registration began on December 20 and the examination will be conducted on 21st April 2024 for admission to the 400 vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025. UPSC NDA NA I Examinations 2024: Candidates who register for the exams are advised to follow a set of important guidelines for physical eligibility.(HT File)

The e-Admit Card will also be made available on the UPSC website for download by candidates. Aspirants who still have not registered themselves can do so by visiting the official website of the UPSC.

Notably, to get admitted into the NDA, candidates are expected to meet certain guidelines so far as their physical eligibility is concerned. In this article, we will look at the 7 important guidelines that are to be kept in mind as listed by the commission. The guidelines are listed below:

1. The UPSC has advised candidates to get themselves medically examined before submitting their applications. The candidates are also advised to rectify minor ailments to speed up the finalization of a medical examination conducted at the Military Hospital after being recommended at the SSB.

2. According to the commission, the commonly found defects or ailments include ear wax, deviated nasal Septum, hydrocele/phimosis, overweight/underweight, undersized chest, piles, gynaecomastia, tonsillitis, and varicocele among others.

3. Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of the forearm i.e. from inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of the palm. Tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from further selection. Tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing custom and traditions will be permitted on a case-to-case basis.

4. Candidates appearing for all types of commission in the Armed Forces will be entitled to outpatient treatment from service sources at public expense for injuries sustained or diseases contracted during their examination by the Selection Board.

5. Candidates will also be entitled to in-patient treatment at public expense in the Officer’s ward of a hospital in case any injury is sustained during the tests, disease is contracted during the examination, if there is no suitable accommodation in a local civil hospital, or the medical board requires the candidate’s admission for observation.

6. Subsequently, a candidate recommended by the Services Selection Board will have to undergo a medical examination by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Only those candidates will be admitted to the academy who are declared fit by the Medical Board.

7. Candidates declared unfit will be intimated by the President of the Medical Board and the procedure for request for an Appeal Medical Board will also be intimated to the candidate. If they are declared unfit during the Appeal Medical Board as well, the provision of Review Medical Board will be intimated to the candidate.

(For more information, visit the official website of the UPSC)