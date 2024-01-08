close_game
CLAT 2024 counselling 2nd allotment list released, direct link here

CLAT 2024 counselling 2nd allotment list released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Candidates can check the CLAT 2023 second provisional allocation list.

The consortium of NLUs released the CLAT 2024 counselling 2nd allotment list on January 8, 2024. Candidates can check the CLAT 2023 second provisional allocation list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 Counselling: 2nd Allotment List Released
CLAT 2024 Counselling: 2nd Allotment List Released

Candidates who receive a seat on the second allotment list for CLAT 2024 will have the option to "freeze," "float," or "exit." Students opting for the "freeze" or "float" option must pay a non-refundable 20,000 application fee.

Confirmation fee payment to the consortium for freeze and float options and NLU admission for the Second Allotment List will be made from January 8 to January 12. The third seat allotment list will be released on January 22.

Direct link here

CLAT 2024 counselling: How to check the 2nd allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment list:

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the “2nd Provisional Allotment List.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Next, click on the collages.

Check the allotment list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam and College Guide
