Mon, Sept 01, 2025
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to download here

Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 03:16 pm IST

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 has been released. The direct link to download is given here. 

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary Eligibility test can download from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025, in 48 districts across the state. The exam on both days will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once done, click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

Exam and College Guide
