VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts at vssc.gov.in, get link

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for various posts including Technician-B, Draughtsman-B and Radiographer-A. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at vssc.gov.in. VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts

The written examination for the post of Technician-B/Draughtsman-B/ Radiographer-A will be conducted on August 20.

“Written tests for the posts of Technician-B/Draughtsman-B/ Radiographer-A (Advertisement No. 324 dated 29.04.2023) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 20.08.2023 in Thiruvananthapuram”, reads the official notification.

VSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download hall tickets

Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in

Next, click on the “Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 324: Hall Ticket Download1488,1489,1490,1491,1492,1493,1494,1495,1496,1497"

Key in your registration number and email id

Your VSSC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.