Home / Education / Competitive Exams / VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts at vssc.gov.in, get link

VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts at vssc.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 05:34 PM IST

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released admit cards for Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A posts.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for various posts including Technician-B, Draughtsman-B and Radiographer-A. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at vssc.gov.in.

VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts
VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts

The written examination for the post of Technician-B/Draughtsman-B/ Radiographer-A will be conducted on August 20.

“Written tests for the posts of Technician-B/Draughtsman-B/ Radiographer-A (Advertisement No. 324 dated 29.04.2023) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 20.08.2023 in Thiruvananthapuram”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download VSSC admit card

VSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download hall tickets

Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in

Next, click on the “Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 324: Hall Ticket Download1488,1489,1490,1491,1492,1493,1494,1495,1496,1497"

Key in your registration number and email id

Your VSSC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out