VSSC admit card 2023 released for Technician, Draughtsman and other posts at vssc.gov.in, get link
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for various posts including Technician-B, Draughtsman-B and Radiographer-A. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at vssc.gov.in.
The written examination for the post of Technician-B/Draughtsman-B/ Radiographer-A will be conducted on August 20.
“Written tests for the posts of Technician-B/Draughtsman-B/ Radiographer-A (Advertisement No. 324 dated 29.04.2023) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 20.08.2023 in Thiruvananthapuram”, reads the official notification.
VSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download hall tickets
Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in
Next, click on the “Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 324: Hall Ticket Download1488,1489,1490,1491,1492,1493,1494,1495,1496,1497"
Key in your registration number and email id
Your VSSC admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
