WB NMMS scholarship exam admit card out on scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

School Education Department of the West Bengal Government has issued admit cards for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship (NMMS) examination, 2023. Candidates can visit the website scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, login and download it. WB NMMS scholarship admit card 2023 released (scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, screenshot)

WB NMMS scholarship 2023: Direct link to download admit card.

The admit card download window will remain open up to December 15 for candidates whose applications were found valid and accepted.

In case of any error in downloading admit cards, students/parents can contact district inspector of schools (SE) by December 15.

“If photograph in any downloaded admit card is not found, the concerned valid candidate is requested to paste a passport size photograph of himself/herself (attested by concerned HOI of his/her institution) in the space provided in the admit card and carry one same passport size photograph on the day of examination,” the notice reads.

Students of Class 8 with 55 per cent or more marks in the Class 7 final exam can apply for the centrally sponsored NMMS scholarship. Five per cent relaxation in marks has been given to SC, ST and disabled candidates.

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and state government's residential schools and private school are eligible. Only students who study in government recognised/government aided schools/local body and government sponsored schools, including Madrasahs without residential facility, can apply for the NMMS scholarship..

Parental income of the applicant should be below ₹3,50,000 per annum.