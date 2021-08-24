WBCS Main admit cards 2021 released at wbpsc.gov.in, direct link

WBCS Main admit cards 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC on Tuesday, August 24 released the admit card for the West Bengal civil service ( Executive ) main examination 2020. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Civil Services Main exam 2021 will be conducted on 27, 29 29, and 31 August 2021 at Kolkata

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the West Bengal civil service ( Executive ) main examination 2020

How to download the WBPSC Main exam admit card

Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Download admit card ( for written / screening test )’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link that reads,’ ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020’.

Key in your credentials and search

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen