WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has begun the application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The last date for the submission of the application form is January 20. Candidates can apply online through the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates can edit their application form from January 22 to January 24. Candidates can download the admit card for WBJEE 2023 is April 20.
The WBJEE 2023 examination will be held on April 30 in two shifts from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2023
WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for WBJEE 2022’ link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application form and take theprintout for future reference.
