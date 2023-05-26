Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2023 Result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check

WBJEE 2023 Result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2023 11:30 AM IST

WBJEE 2023 Result will be released today, May 26, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to check the results.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release WBJEE 2023 Result on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) can check the results on the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

WBJEE 2023 Result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check
WBJEE 2023 Result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check

As per the official notice, rank cards will be available for download from 4 pm onwards. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE 2023 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE 2023 Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE was conducted on April 30, 2023 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. The final answer key was released on May 25, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared in both Paper I and Paper II are eligible for both General Merit Rank as well as Pharmacy Merit Rank. Such candidates will be considered for admission in all courses.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee
wbjee
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out