West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has announced WBJEE Answer Key 2025 release date. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination provisional answer key will be released on May 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional key through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Answer Key 2025 release date announced at wbjeeb.nic.in, notice here(Unsplash)

The model answer keys for WBJEE will be uploaded on May 9 and candidates can raise objections against it till May 11, 2025.

The official notice reads, "In line with the Section 11.0 (a, b, c) of WBJEE-2025 Information Bulletin, model answer keys for WBJEE-2025 will be uploaded on 9th May,2025. Candidates can log-in and view the model answer keys. If any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 11th may,2025 (up to 11:59 p.m.) through the user interface provided."

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

WBJEE examination was held on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.