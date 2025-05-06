AP EAMCET 2025 correction window opens at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, make changes till May 8

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has opened the AP EAMCET 2025 correction window on May 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for AP EAPCET can check the application form and make corrections through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2025 correction window opens, make changes till May 8 (Unsplash)

The correction window will close on May 8, 2025. The last date of submission of online applications with late fee of ₹10000/- is May 16, 2025.

CUET PG Final answer key 2025 released, results expected anytime soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

The AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket will be released on May 12, 2025.

The AP EAMCET will be held on May 19- 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, and the Engineering stream exam will be held on May 21- 27, 2025, in two sessions every day, i.e. 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M., through the Online mode only.

RRB Paramedical answer key released, raise objections till May 11

The question paper for engineering consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Mathematics, 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry.

For Agriculture and pharmacy, the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry.

AP EAMCET 2025 correction window: How to make changes

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.