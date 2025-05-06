Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB Paramedical answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test for the various categories of Paramedical posts can check the provisional answer key through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Paramedical answer key released, raise objections till May 11(Rajkumar)

Along with the provisional answer key, questions, responses and objection window has also been released.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their questions, responses and answer keys from May 6 to May 11, 2025. After viewing the details, objections, if any, regarding the questions, options & keys, can be raised by the candidates. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is May 11, 2025.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB Paramedical answer key: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Paramedical answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based test for various posts of para-medical was held from April 28 to April 30, 2025.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.