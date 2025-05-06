Menu Explore
CUET PG Final answer key 2025 released, results expected anytime soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
May 06, 2025 07:41 PM IST

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: CUET PG Final key can be checked by visiting the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: The NTA released the CUET PG Final answer key 2025 on Tuesday, 6 May. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the CUET PG Final key by visiting the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The CUET PG results 2025, compiled on the basis of the final answer key, are expected to be out soon.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: The CUET PG results 2025, compiled on the basis of the final answer key, are expected to be out soon.(Screenshot from NTA website)

Direct link to download CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CUET PG.

Click on the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 link

A new PDF will open containing the final answer keys of different shifts and subjects

Check the Final answer key of the Subject, shift and date (as required)

Take a printout of the required page

The CUET PG 2025 Final answer key has been released after students raised objections against the provisional answer key of the exam released last month. Subject experts examined the challenges received from candidates, and the final answer keys were prepared after corrections were made if any objections were found correct.

The CUET PG examination was held in computer-based test mode from 13 March to 1 April 2025. The exam included 157 subjects. In line with previous years, candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ for the latest updates

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / CUET PG Final answer key 2025 released, results expected anytime soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On