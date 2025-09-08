West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 registration on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/. WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to apply

The applicant must have passed already OR must be appearing in 2025 in class 12 in (10+2) system only. For B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant’s age must be at least 17(seventeen) years as on 31.12.2025. Other than B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant’s age must be at least 17 (seventeen) years as on 31.12.2025.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

2. Click on WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Your application has been submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For only Paper-I or only Paper-II, the application fee for the examination is ₹500 ( ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-Category-A (More Backward) /OBC-Category-B (Backward)/EWS candidates), plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable.

For both Paper-I and Paper-II, the application fee for the examination is ₹800 ( ₹650 for SC/ST/ OBC-Category-A (More Backward) /OBC-Category-B (Backward)/EWS candidates), plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration begins on September 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule here

The registration process will end on September 16, 2025. The correction window opens on September 18 and will close on September 19, 2025. The admit card will be available for download from October 10 to October 18, 2025. The JENPAS exam will be held on October 18, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.