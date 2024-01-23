close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / WBMSC TET admit card 2024 releasing today at wbmsc.com, know how to download

WBMSC TET admit card 2024 releasing today at wbmsc.com, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2024 05:47 PM IST

West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) to release TET admit card today.

West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) will release the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) admit card today, January 23. Candidates who will appear for the TET can download the admit card from the official website at wbmsc.com.

WBMSC TET admit card 2024: Steps to download
The 7th State Level Selection Test (A.T.) TET Examination for Classes I–IV and Classes V–VIII will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates can download their TET admit card using their Application ID and Date of Birth.

The 7th State Level Selection Test (A.T.) Main Examination for Classes IX-X and Classes XI-XII will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM, respectively.

WBMSC TET admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.wbmsc.com

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Download the WBMSC TET admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

