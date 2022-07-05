WBPRB admit cards for Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020 exam out, get link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards of the final combined competitive examination for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in.

The final combined competitive examination for the recruitment of the post of SI/LSI in West Bengal Police 2020 has been scheduled on July 17, 2022.

The admits cards for the same can be downloaded from the website by keying in application sl no and date of birth.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of Sub-Inspector and 150 are of Lady Sub-Inspector in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of Sub-Inspector in Armed Branch.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity. The candidates who applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates,” reads the official notice.

How to download the admit card, check here

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on “Download e-Admit Card for Final Combined Competitive Examination” under SI/LSI post

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Download and save the admit card

For direct link to download the admit card, click here.