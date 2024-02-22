WBPSC SI exam schedule released; download admit card from March 2
WBPSC releases exam schedule for Sub Inspector post in Food and Supplies Department, West Bengal; Admit card to be out on March 2, 2024
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under the Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022. According to the notification, the admit card will be released on March 2, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.
The exam will take place on March 16 and 17, 2024 (Saturday and Sunday), from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2.00 p.m., and 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. at different places in Kolkata and outlying centres.
“A candidate meant for a particular venue, date and session will, under no circumstances, be allowed to appear in any other venue, date and session. No request in this regard will be entertained”, reads the official notification.
WBPSC SI admit card 2023: Know how to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Click on the SI admit card link
Enter your login details
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.