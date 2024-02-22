 WBPSC SI exam schedule released; download admit card from March 2 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC SI exam schedule released; download admit card from March 2

WBPSC SI exam schedule released; download admit card from March 2

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 22, 2024 06:41 PM IST

WBPSC releases exam schedule for Sub Inspector post in Food and Supplies Department, West Bengal; Admit card to be out on March 2, 2024

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under the Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022. According to the notification, the admit card will be released on March 2, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

WBPSC SI exam schedule released(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
WBPSC SI exam schedule released(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The exam will take place on March 16 and 17, 2024 (Saturday and Sunday), from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2.00 p.m., and 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. at different places in Kolkata and outlying centres.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“A candidate meant for a particular venue, date and session will, under no circumstances, be allowed to appear in any other venue, date and session. No request in this regard will be entertained”, reads the official notification.

WBPSC SI admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Click on the SI admit card link

Enter your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On