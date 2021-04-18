Will UGC NET be held on schedule after postponement of NEET PG and JEE main?

After the postponement of NEET PG 2021 and JEE main April session 2021 exams, will it be possible to conduct the UGC NET (December 2020 cycle examination) as scheduled, amid the growing number of covid-19 cases in the country? The UGC Net exam is scheduled to begin from May 2.

More and more students are now requesting the concerned authorities to delay the UGC Net examination, since the postponement of NEET PG and JEE main examination.

If the examinations are to be held as scheduled, then the admit cards for the UGC NET May examinations will have to be released within a few days. Once the admit cards are released, they can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In case a candidate is unable to download admit card from the official website after release, he/she may approach the help line of NTA between 09.30am to 5.30pm or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode only.

"The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers," reads the official notification for the exam.

University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) to determine the eligibility of candidates for assistant professorship or Junior research fellowship or both.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However, in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 and then again to December 2020. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now scheduled for May 2021.