XAT 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in, know how to download

Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:54 AM IST

XAT 2023 admit card will be released on December 26 at xatonline.in.

The Xavier School of Management will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card on December 26. Candidates who have registered for the XAT 2023 will be able to download the admit card from the official website at xatonline.in.

The XAT 2023 examination will be commenced on January 8, 2023, and the XAT 2023 result will be announced on January 23, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the XAT 2023 admit card from January 31 till March 31.

XAT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the XAT 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

Download and take the printout for future reference.

