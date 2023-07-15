XLRI Jamshedpur has begun the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 on July 15. Interested candidates can register for the XAT 2024 at xatonline.in. XAT 2024 registration begins at xatonline.in, know how to register

The XAT 2024 registration fee is Rs. 2100. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200 each. The application fee for Indian applicants for the PGDM(GM) via GMAT/GRE is Rs. 2500. The application fee for NRI/foreign candidates using the GMAT is Rs. 5000.

Direct link to register

XAT 2024: Know how to register

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in XAT 2024 applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep a copy of the XAT application form for future reference.

The XAT 2024 examination will be conducted this year on January 7, 2024, a Sunday. The XAT 2024 exam will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.