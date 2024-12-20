Menu Explore
XAT 2025 admit card today, here's how to download hall tickets at xatonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2024 12:23 PM IST

XAT 2025 admit card will be released today xatonline.in. Check how to download when out. 

XLRI - Xavier School of Management has not released the XAT Admit Card 2025 yet on the official website. Once out, candidates appearing for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 can download the hall ticket by visiting xatonline.in.

Check how to download XAT 2025 admit card when released at xatonline.in. (Representative image)
Check how to download XAT 2025 admit card when released at xatonline.in. (Representative image)

XAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets

To download the XAT 2025 admit cards, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
  • On the home page, click on XAT Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter your login credentials and submit.
  • Your XAT admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, as per the official schedule, XAT 2025 admit card will be released on Friday, December 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted on January 5, 2025 across the country at various cities.

About the examination:

XAT 2025 will consist of two parts. While Part I sections will focus on topics like Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI), Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).

Furthermore, a 26 questions will be asked in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM) and about 28 in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI).

Part 2 will have 20 questions for General Knowledge (GK).

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

