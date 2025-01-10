XAT Administration has released XAT Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can download the answer key through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT Answer Key 2025 released at xatonline.in, download link here

XAT 2025 was held on Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination was conducted across the country at various cities in singles shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year 34 new test cities have been added. The examination comprised of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections included were- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 had General Knowledge (GK).

A total of 26 questions was asked in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM) and about 28 in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). For Part 2 General Knowledge (GK), about 20 questions was asked.

All those candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the answer key through the official website by following the steps given below.

XAT Answer Key 2025: How to download

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Click on XAT Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official website, the XAT Result will be declared 3 weeks after the conduct of XAT-2025. The XAT score is being used by more than 250+ institutes for the admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.