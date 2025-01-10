Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 registration begins at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Odisha Public Service Commission has started the registration process for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 on its official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 265 posts in the organisation. Candidates can submit their online application forms till February 10, 2025. (Unsplash/@homajob)

Candidates who would like to apply for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 can visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 265 posts in the organisation. Candidates can submit their online application forms till February 10, 2025.

The selection process will comprise of a preliminary examination (objective type) and the shortlisted candidates will appear for the main examination, followed by a main examination (written and interview) to select candidates for the various services and posts.

Exam pattern:

The prelims exam will have two compulsory papers of objective types carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in Paper I and Paper II.

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by the Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years as of January 1, 2024, i.e., he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

Steps to apply for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024:

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to apply for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their information and register themselves

Verify the information and submit the details

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

