Zero Tolerance Towards Malpractices: SSC issues stern warning, asks candidates to follow advisory

The Staff Selection Commission has reiterated its zero tolerance policy against malpractices during examinations. In a fresh notice, the commission has cautioned candidates against resorting to unfair means, adding that any such attempt would invite severe action such as cancellation of candidature and debarment from present and future examinations under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024) and other administrative measures. SSC has reiterated its no-tolerance policy against exam malpractice.

The commission has installed the following detection measures:

(i) Remote Control of Nodes: Advanced technological solutions have been deployed to detect cases where any examination node is taken on remote control, the SSC said.

(ii) Impersonation: During registration - Aadhaar verification, locally captured biometrics, and facial recognition at entry and exit are used to identify impersonators.

Swap after Node Allocation - CCTV surveillance and AI analytics are deployed to flag such cases.

(iii) Passing of Chits/Unfair Assistance in Examination Hall: CCTV cameras and AI-based analytics are actively monitoring to detect such activities.

In this regard, the commission also listed out advisories for candidates. These are as follows:

Candidates must not write down answers on rough sheets with the intention of attempting all questions at once at the end. Such behaviour is detected as “fast answering” by the system and will be suspected as malpractice. Candidates should not speak to or peek into other candidates’ computers during the examination. They must not lock Aadhaar biometrics; biometric verification is mandatory at different stages.

Commission's warning against discussion of question papers on social media

In a previous notice, the commission had also warned against the discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or its contents on social media.

The commission stated that all such activities are strictly prohibited under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

It had appealed all candidates and stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining the sanctity of examinations and refrain from engaging with or promoting prohibited content.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.