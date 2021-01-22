IND USA
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
education

'Conventional education has seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said the conventional mode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, in the form of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP).
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said the conventional mode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, in the form of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP).

This will enable the students not only to choose the content and duration of their study but will also help them bravely face real life situations, Nishank said in his convocation address at the Avinshilingam University for Women, held virtually.

The questions that the students had until been answering from inside the textbooks will now stand in front of them for which they will seek pragmatic solutions, he said.

NEP-2020 is so flexible and improved that it provides plenty of opportunities to the educators and students alike to explore education from refined perspectives and to utilize the abundant possibilities available, a release quoting the minister said. "The conventional mode of education that our parents and grandparents have introduced to us has now seen a great upheaval for good, in the form of the New Education Policy- 2020 (NEP)," he said.

Stating that education is equally important to both boys and girls, he expressed happiness that more number of girls continue to excel even in technical institutions like IITs and NITs.

The university conferred D.Litt Degree (honoris causa) on the minister for his contribution to the education field.

A total 2506 degrees (UG-1893, PG-534, M.Phil- 40, Ph.D.-39) were awarded to the graduates and conforming to the Covid-19 policy guidelines, only Ph.Ds and Gold Medal Awardees received their degrees and medals on the dais from the Chancellor, S P Thyagarajan.

