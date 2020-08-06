Corona effect: Just 215 schools in race for UP Board affiliation

education

The corona virus pandemic has also cast a shadow on applications for affiliation to UP Board.

Merely 215 schools from all over the state have applied for affiliation. Last year, the board had received 2020 applications from schools vying for affiliation with the board counted among the largest examination bodies in the world, informed officials.

The board presently has over 28,000 affiliated government-run, government-aided and unaided schools spread across 75 districts of UP, they added. “Among the 173 schools that have applied for new affiliation this year, 82 have sought affiliation for high school while 91 wish to get affiliated for intermediate level. Another 42 schools already affiliated with the board for a stream or subjects have now applied for affiliation for a new stream or subject,” said a senior UP Board official.

“This year the online applications from institutions wishing to seek affiliation with the board were invited between April 1 and May 31, 2020. We have received the applications and have now begun the procedure,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla. Last year, the applications were accepted till July 31, he added. “The schools that have applied this year will be assessed and granted affiliation with effect from April 1, 2021 and the students enrolled in them would be able to appear in the UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations from 2023 onwards,” officials shared.

As part of the affiliation granting process, the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) of respective districts would submit their report to the board by August 20 after an on-the-spot inspection of the schools, they said.

Last year, 2020 schools had applied for affiliation. The Board had recommended, affiliation for 984 schools, including 767 schools in race for new affiliation with effect from 2021-22 session. Students of these schools would be eligible to appear in board exams from 2022 onwards.

However, the state government is still to give its final go ahead to these 767 schools. For the 2021 board exams, the state government had granted affiliation to 1022 schools on July 11, 2019.