Coronavirus: Anna University to remain shut till this date, check details here

education

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:54 IST

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna University on Tuesday extended the closure period of all departments and affiliated institutions till April 14, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

According to the notification, during this period all faculty and teaching fellows will continue their classes online. The varsity has also suggested that they explore other avenues such as WhatsApp to send notes to the students, etc. In the meantime, the university has asked researchers to work from home too.

However, the technical and non-technical administrative staff has to remain available for any clarifications or any other urgent university-related work.