Education

Coronavirus: DUSU to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Apr 13, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The students’ body held an Executive Council meeting and discussed the issues plaguing the students during the ongoing lockdown.

The council has decided to form five committees each comprising seven representatives including a DUSU office bearer, three Executive Council Members and four college students’ union presidents to look into the issues concerning semester examinations, university entrance procedure, evaluation, syllabus reforms and review committee .

The council also pledged to donate Rs 1 lakh from the union’s annual fund towards the PM-CARES fund to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

DUSU also appealed to all affiliated college unions and student representatives of all the universities to make contributions to the PM-CARES fund.

Education News