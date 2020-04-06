e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: ICAI postpones practical training for appearing in final examination

Coronavirus: ICAI postpones practical training for appearing in final examination

This decision has been taken on account of the COVID-19 situation by the competent authority as a requisite measure.

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

In cognizance of the prevailing coronavirus lockdown, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the time period for the commencement of Practical Training on or before April 30 2020 for appearing in Final examinations to be held November 2022. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

The notice says, “Students who are required to commence their Practical Training on or before 30th April, 2020 but are not able to commence due to lockdown in the county on account of COVID-19, as a one-time measure are hereby allowed to commence their Practical Training on or before 31st May, 2020 and then are allowed to appear in their Final examination to be held in November, 2022.

Earlier, the ICAI has also postponed the CA May exam 2020. The notice released by the institute at the time of postponement said that the chartered accountant exam will now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020.

tags
top news
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News