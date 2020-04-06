Coronavirus: ICAI postpones practical training for appearing in final examination

education

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:08 IST

In cognizance of the prevailing coronavirus lockdown, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the time period for the commencement of Practical Training on or before April 30 2020 for appearing in Final examinations to be held November 2022. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

The notice says, “Students who are required to commence their Practical Training on or before 30th April, 2020 but are not able to commence due to lockdown in the county on account of COVID-19, as a one-time measure are hereby allowed to commence their Practical Training on or before 31st May, 2020 and then are allowed to appear in their Final examination to be held in November, 2022.

Earlier, the ICAI has also postponed the CA May exam 2020. The notice released by the institute at the time of postponement said that the chartered accountant exam will now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020.