Home / Education / ICAI CA May exam postponed, check fresh dates here

ICAI CA May exam postponed, check fresh dates here

Earlier, the CA exam was scheduled to be held from May 2 to 18, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA May exam postponed.
ICAI CA May exam postponed. (HT file)
         

Due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May exam 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been issued on its official website. According to the notification, the charted accountant exam will now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020.

“Foundation course exam is to be held along with Final Group II examinations on 27, 29 June and 1, 3 July and the post qualification course examination-INTT-AT is to be held along with Final Group II exam on 27, 29 June, whereas ITL and WTO exam is to be held along with 4 papers, group 1 of intermediate (IPC)/ intermediate exam,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

