Coronavirus: Manipur University starts online classes

Apr 08, 2020
Press Trust of India
Imphal
         

With classes suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak, all the departments of Manipur University have started online teaching, but students residing in remote areas of the state are facing problems due to poor net connectivity while attending the classes, officials said.

Manipur University Registrar Prof WC Singh in an order on April 2 had asked students and teachers to download and install Zoom app or Zoom Cloud Meeting in their laptops or smartphones for online classes.

Students were told to provide their email ids to their respective departments.

Prof Basanta Sharma, Head of Physics department told PTI that teaching a science subject online is different from teaching an arts subject as you need to draw up diagrams and explain scientific theories by using mathematical formulas and calculations.

He also said the time slot given is 40 minutes but it often has to be extended to one hour due to technical issues particularly due to disruption in live streaming and sound.

Many students said that “poor net connectivity, particularly in rural and hill areas, is a hindrance in the interaction process.” Prof O Mukherjee, Head of Chemistry department, said: “In chemistry and physics, online teaching cannot reach up to the level of satisfaction as in humanities subject as these two particular subjects require explanation based on mathematical calculations, drawing symbols, molecular structure, formulas.” Asistant Prof Sonia Wahengbam of Mass Communication and Journalism department, welcomed the online teaching system and said: “it provides engagement to both teachers and students during this lockdown period.” Wahengbam said a practical problem faced by students is limited data pack.

Most of the students run out of data, as online classes consume a lot of data, a second year student said.

