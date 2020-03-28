e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: NEHU research scholar develops thermal gun

Coronavirus: NEHU research scholar develops thermal gun

The device was developed within three-and-half days by Vinayak Majhi at the Biomedical Instrumentation and Signal Processing laboratory, Assistant Professor of the department, Sudip Paul told PTI.

education Updated: Mar 28, 2020 18:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shillong
The infrared-based device measures body temperature which is an important determinant in detecting suspected coronavirus infection.
The infrared-based device measures body temperature which is an important determinant in detecting suspected coronavirus infection. (HT file)
         

A research scholar from the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here has developed a thermal gun that can be used for screening people entering the campus, officials of the institute said on Saturday.

The infrared-based device measures body temperature which is an important determinant in detecting suspected coronavirus infection, they said.

The device was developed within three-and-half days by Vinayak Majhi at the Biomedical Instrumentation and Signal Processing laboratory, Assistant Professor of the department, Sudip Paul told PTI.

“The device can measure body temperatures from a one feet distance and exhibit the readings in both Fahrenheit and Celsius scales,” he said.

NEHU Registrar Professor J N Nayak had requested the department to develop the thermal gun as the university lacks any device to screen people entering the campus, Paul said.

The university authorities had tried to procure thermal guns but they could not be delivered due to the present situation, Nayak said.

“The essential difference between the thermal gun developed by me and other non-contact infrared thermometers is that my device shows the distance of the person from the instrument,” Majhi said.

The device’s range is significant because the energy of thermal radiation decreases with distance, he said.

Both Majhi and Paul said that the instrument’s range could be increased to three metres.

Majhi said he is working on automation of the device to make it a “CCTV camera thermometer” which can screen people without anyone manually operating it.

tags
top news
‘No hard proof of community transmission’: Govt says India not in stage-3
‘No hard proof of community transmission’: Govt says India not in stage-3
LIVE: 918 people in India have Covid-19, death toll reaches 19
LIVE: 918 people in India have Covid-19, death toll reaches 19
PM CARES fund launched in fight against Covid-19, India asked to donate
PM CARES fund launched in fight against Covid-19, India asked to donate
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News