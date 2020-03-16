e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: JNU administration asks students to return to their homes

The university has also cancelled all conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings and cultural activities till further notice.

Mar 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday, March 16, directed (strongly advised) all students to return to their homes and take adequate precautions. The decision has been taken to protect them from coronavirus.

The university has also cancelled all conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings and cultural activities till further notice.

“Hostel facilities will be limited to only basic mess facility and will be available in a few hostels for foreign nationals and those students who stay back in the hostel for a valid reason,” the varsity’s Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement issued on Monday.

All the students from foreign countries who are mostly accommodated at the university hostels have been asked to avoid going out of the campus unless there is an emergency. Outside guests and outside food deliveries are not allowed in the hostels. All hostels have also been asked to form a volunteer committee under the supervision of senior warden to monitor the compliance of preventive measures and guidelines against COVOID-19.

The university has also asked students to avoid gathering in the hostel. In case of any health-related emergency, the varsity has asked students to contact University’s Health centre at 011 26741636.

However, all faculty members, officers and staff of the university will continue their work.

