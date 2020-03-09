Coronavirus scare: Aligarh Muslim University postpones exams

education

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:39 IST

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has postponed all examinations of the distant learning courses for students in Aligarh, Kerala, Murshidabad (West Bengal), Kishangarh (Bihar) and Delhi due to fears of the novel coronavirus, that has so far infected 39 people in the country.

The examinations were slated to begin from March 15.

Professor Nafees Ansari, Director of the Distant Learning Centre, AMU, said that 6,000 students, who are enrolled in four degree courses -- B.Com, M.Com, Bachelor of Library Science, BSc Computer Application -- will now appear for the exams from April 1.

He said the decision was taken in view of fear of spread of the coronavirus and the University Grants Commission (UGC) had also issued a circular directing the varsities to avoid mass gatherings.

Professor Ansari said that other examinations related to PG Diploma courses will be held as per schedule from April 1 as the number of students in these courses were comparatively less.

In a communique to to Vice Chancellors of all universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said: “Avoid large gatherings on campus. Any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in last 28 days should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days.”

Meanwhile, the administrative officials said that the varsity has also postponed all annual hall functions and cultural programs. No permissions will be granted for organizing functions at Kennedy auditorium.

Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor also said that if possible, the national and international conferences might also be postponed and people should restrain from unnecessary travel.

Professor Mansoor also directed that J.N. Medical College to be ready with an isolation ward for patients of COVID-19.