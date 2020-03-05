e-paper
Coronavirus: Take massive awareness campaign among students across country, MHRD asks states, UTs

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories and Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education, HRD Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said such awareness along with preventive interventions would help prevent and reduce transmission of not only COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases, including flu-like illness.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A man reads a poster carrying messages on symptoms of coronavirus disease inside hospital premises in Kolkata
A man reads a poster carrying messages on symptoms of coronavirus disease inside hospital premises in Kolkata(REUTERS)
         

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked all states and union territories to undertake a massive awareness campaign on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among students across the country.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories and Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education, HRD Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said such awareness along with preventive interventions would help prevent and reduce transmission of not only COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases, including flu-like illness.

“Such informed youths can be the agents of change for their families, communities and beyond,” Khare said in the letter dated March 4.

He said the preventive interventions include frequent hand-washing, putting handkerchief on mouth, tissue paper or shirt sleeve while coughing and sneezing, staying away from schools when sick, and avoiding public gatherings.

