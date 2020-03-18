e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: UP students to be promoted without exams till class 8

Coronavirus: UP students to be promoted without exams till class 8

Their assessment will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
(HT )
         

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote students till class 8th to the next class without examination. Their assessment will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session.

The directive to this effect was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Renuka Kumar on March 17, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh government had on Tuesday cancelled all examinations across the state.

The government has also extended the closure of educational institutes across the state till April 2.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 13 positive cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

top news
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
Delhi’s 8th Covid-19 case flew to Singapore without waiting for test result
Delhi’s 8th Covid-19 case flew to Singapore without waiting for test result
Trump defends ‘China Virus’ statement, calls it ‘very accurate term’
Trump defends ‘China Virus’ statement, calls it ‘very accurate term’
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News