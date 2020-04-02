e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / COVID-19: 44 Texas University students test positive after spring break trip

COVID-19: 44 Texas University students test positive after spring break trip

About 70 students flew on a chartered plane two weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for spring break.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Houston
Texas University.
Texas University. (utexas.edu)
         

Forty four students of the University of Texas in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned from a spring break trip to Mexico, avoiding social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university, which is in Austin, had previously confirmed only 28 coronavirus cases.

About 70 students flew on a chartered plane two weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for spring break.

Forty four of them have tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating, university officials said on Wednesday.

Since most of the students have returned home after the classes were shifted online, some could have contracted the virus without reporting it to the varsity officials, University Spokesman J B Bird said.

Health officials, however, said that some members of the spring break party returned to Austin on separate commercial flights, widening the potential spread of infection.

The Austin outbreak is the latest to result from a group of college students who ignored social-distancing guidelines, went on traditional spring break trips and have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Many of them appeared to be under the mistaken impression that young people are not as likely to get the coronavirus as older people are.

Students at the University of Tampa, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and other colleges have tested positive after returning from spring break trips to Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and elsewhere.

tags
top news
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
75 tested Covid-19 +ve in TN today, 74 took part in Tablighi Jamaat
75 tested Covid-19 +ve in TN today, 74 took part in Tablighi Jamaat
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
Spike in domestic violence cases since lockdown, 69 complaints received: NCW
Spike in domestic violence cases since lockdown, 69 complaints received: NCW
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this covid-19 tracker
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Tesla offers extra ventilators free of cost but here’s why India won’t get any
Tesla offers extra ventilators free of cost but here’s why India won’t get any
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News