COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with parents and students across the country through a webinar on Monday and answered various questions on the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar connected about 20,000 parents from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala and from Guwahati to Gujarat.

The Union HRD minister, through his webinar interaction, informed all the parents about various campaigns and schemes for online education being run by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. He said that the ministry was concerned about the educational activities of the students.

“For this reason, we implemented the various existing schemes on a war footing. The country’s 33 crore students can take advantage of this anytime and anywhere,” he said.

Thanking the parents across the country, the Union minister said, “The country is going through an unprecedented crisis at this time. This time becomes even more difficult for the parents as they must be worried about their children’s education and future.”

He assured all the parents that the Ministry of Human Resource Development is fully committed to the education of students and their future. He said “In this direction, the Ministry is trying to continue the education of all students through Diksha portal, e-Pathshala, National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), and Swayamprabha DTH channels, etc.”

Pokhriyal said “in order to strengthen the online education policy, we have launched the Bharat Padhe Online campaign in which suggestions were sought from students, parents and teachers from across the country. We have received more than 10,000 suggestions on which the Ministry would soon come up with guidelines.”