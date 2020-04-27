e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents

COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with parents and students across the country through a webinar on Monday and answered various questions on the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with parents and students across the country through a webinar on Monday.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with parents and students across the country through a webinar on Monday.(HT file)
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with parents and students across the country through a webinar on Monday and answered various questions on the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar connected about 20,000 parents from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala and from Guwahati to Gujarat.

The Union HRD minister, through his webinar interaction, informed all the parents about various campaigns and schemes for online education being run by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. He said that the ministry was concerned about the educational activities of the students.

“For this reason, we implemented the various existing schemes on a war footing. The country’s 33 crore students can take advantage of this anytime and anywhere,” he said.

Thanking the parents across the country, the Union minister said, “The country is going through an unprecedented crisis at this time. This time becomes even more difficult for the parents as they must be worried about their children’s education and future.”

He assured all the parents that the Ministry of Human Resource Development is fully committed to the education of students and their future. He said “In this direction, the Ministry is trying to continue the education of all students through Diksha portal, e-Pathshala, National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), and Swayamprabha DTH channels, etc.”

Pokhriyal said “in order to strengthen the online education policy, we have launched the Bharat Padhe Online campaign in which suggestions were sought from students, parents and teachers from across the country. We have received more than 10,000 suggestions on which the Ministry would soon come up with guidelines.”

tags
top news
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News