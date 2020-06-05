COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff

education

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:07 IST

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jamia Millia Islamia has said its offices would be opened with 50 per cent staff and asked employees above 60 years to work from home. In an office order issued on Thursday, the varsity said employees who reside in the containment zones will work from home until their area is removed from the category by the government. “No outside visitors will be allowed in any administrative building/other offices until further orders. The heads of the department/offices shall also identify and establish a central registry for receiving and dispatching Dak,” the varsity said.

All offices of the university are to be opened with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, the order said, adding the rotation of employees by 50 per cent will be decided by their respective Heads of the Department. “It is advised that employees who are above 60 years of age may work from home,” the varsity said.

All non-teaching staff of the university above the rank of section officers shall attend the offices on regular basis, it said. The teachers are also required to attend the department for official work as per assignment given by the HoDS, including their research work, the varsity said. The varsity also asked all the HoDs to ensure social distancing and wearing of mask.