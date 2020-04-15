Covid-19: Kota coaching institutes delivering online coaching to students

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:51 IST

At a time when Kota coaching witnesses start of its academic session in April month every year, the Covid-19 lockdown has forced the coaching institutes of Kota to start online classes for the new admissions this year.

Several coaching institutes of the coaching capital city are making use of technology to minimize adverse impact of the covid-19 lockdown on their academic session and student admissions.

Allen Career Institute of Kota, which is the biggest coaching institute of Kota, has commenced online classes for the students so that students can seamlessly prepare for the exam while staying at home.

Naveen Maheshwari, Director, Allen Career Institute, Kota said “We are making all the effort to provide support to the students in this tough time. Over 57000 students have started studying through online mode while staying at home. These are mostly those students who are preparing for IIT-JEE & NEET UG in this year”.

He claimed that admissions have also been started for students moving to class 10 to 11, the classes for which will begin in the coming week. Not only this, a 40 days crash course has also been started by ALLEN for NEET and JEE Main 2020, in which a large number of students are already enrolled with us.

“Our digital classrooms will be accessible to the students until the Corona Virus lockdown and these classes will be converted into regular classes at the respective center ones the lockdown is lifted”, he said. Classes will be conducted through video lectures and Modules in PDF format and online Tests will also be taken. Along with this, there will online doubt solving support to students through call and Whatsapp.

Facility for online fee payment has been started, he said.

Satya Prakash Kar (13), who is class 8 student of Bhubaneswar, told that after this lockdown announcement, me and my parents were little worried of my studies but digital classes are providing opportunity to learn sitting at home. Our teachers are giving their best through this digital classes and we are getting regular video lectures, assignments and doubt assistance.

Another aspirant, Dwitimaya Sahoo (Class - X) of Odisha said “Being at home, I have been able to learn like classroom teaching. Apart from video lectures and assignments, our teachers are reaching out to us through phone calls and WhatsApp messages”.

Career Point Institute of Kota has also launched online classroom course for aspirants who cannot come to Kota presently in lockdown times. Chairman and Managing Director, Career Point, Pramod Maheshwari said that “Covid-19 has been a testing times whereby aspirants are not able to reach Kota for their regular classes so we have launched online classes for the students which they can join now and later can attend regular classes at Kota center once lockdown ends”.

He said that many students have joined our online classes.

Another coaching institute of Kota named Vibrant Academy also informed that they have also started giving online admissions to the students for NEET and IIT-JEE. Rakesh Sharma, Vice-President, Vibrant Academy, Kota told that “Students are approaching our institute for admissions for whom we have started online coaching classes through online platforms”.

“Around 600 students have already enrolled with us since the start of the new academic session from April this year”, he said.

“Our faculty members are delivering online lectures to the students”, he said.

Resonance Eduventures Private Limited named coaching institute of Kota is also on the path of other coaching institutes of Kota.

RK Verma, Managing Director, Resonance, Kota said that “We have not only started taking online classes but also providing online study material to the enrolled IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants”

“There are around 25000 students across all centres of Resonance in country who are attending online classes of our institute of whom half of the students are of Kota centre”, he claimed.

These students include new admissions and also those who were already enrolled for 2 year programs and had gone to their homes on completion of their first year of coaching in January and February months and had to return in April for their next academic session”, he said.

We are running online classes for such students through our dedicated online platform named Reso Sir, he said.

The admission process in Kota coaching continues till June-July and around 1.50 lakh students arrives to Kota every year for coaching of NEET and IIT-JEE.