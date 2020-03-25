e-paper
Home / Education / Covid-19 lockdown: Govt teachers in Haryana to upload lectures online

Covid-19 lockdown: Govt teachers in Haryana to upload lectures online

The students can upload the audio/video recording of the same on the portal ‘haryana.mygov.in’

education Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Haryana government schools teachers have started recording and uploading tutorials on the website of the Higher Education Department so that students do not miss classes during lockdown.

The students can also access these lectures through the ‘Sikha Setu app’.

“With a view to ensure that the studies of over 1.87 lakh students in 112 government schools of the state do not suffer during the lockdown period in view of COVID-19, all the teachers have started recording and uploading their lectures on the website of the higher education department,” an official statement said here.

It said the government has started a competition called ‘COVID Sangharsh Senani’ under which any teenager, youth or senior citizen could share inspiring poem, song, storey, message or speech that would act as an inspiration as nation fights coronavirus.

The students can upload the audio/video recording of the same on the portal ‘haryana.mygov.in’, it said. Everyday, a maximum 100 entries from throughout the state will be given awards ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, it said.

