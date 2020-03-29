e-paper
Covid-19: Polytechnic college for Girls in Punjab prepares face masks

Meanwhile, amid the growing threat of COVID-19, Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has pressed hard to combat this global pandemic and increased the testing capacity in double-fold at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Patiala and Amritsar.

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:09 IST
Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) wing of Government Polytechnic College for Girls in Patiala prepared 1500 face masks and handed over to District Administration of Patiala, said Public Relations, Punjab Government on Saturday.

Meanwhile, amid the growing threat of COVID-19, Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has pressed hard to combat this global pandemic and increased the testing capacity in double-fold at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Patiala and Amritsar.

Disclosing this DK Tiwari, Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research, said the government is combating with this threat on a war footing and Additional Real-Time PCR machines have been installed at GMC, Patiala, and Amritsar to double the testing capacity.

