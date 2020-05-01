e-paper
Covid-19: Pune-based defence institute develops microwave steriliser

Updated: May 01, 2020 08:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Pune
Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)(Representative)
         

Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed a microwave steriliser ‘Atulya’ that can disintegrate the novel coronavirus, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

“The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating (of Atulya) in the range of 56 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius,” the ministry said in a release. The DIAT is a deemed university under the ministry’s Defence Research and Development Organisation. Atulya is a cost-effective solution that can be operated in portable or fixed installations, the ministry said.

“This system (steriliser) was tested for human/operator safety and has been found to be safe. Depending upon the size and shape of various objects, time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute,” it said.

Atulya weighs around three kilograms and it can be used for sterilisation of non-metallic objects only, the ministry said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 33,600 people and claimed 1,075 lives in the country till now.

