'Crash course' on ethics for budding docs begins at DMCH

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:38 IST

Even though the medical education department has not been able to complete the MBBS admission process ahead of the academic session that was to begin on August 1, a foundation course commenced on Monday for newly admitted students at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

With only 86 students admitted so far, DMCH has not started regular classes, but has asked these students to sit together with the faculty members for the specially designed crash course.

The MBBS seats at DMCH was increased to 120 after the union ministry of health and family welfare gave its nod for additional 20 seats to accommodate students under 10% quota for the economically weaker section (EWS) in general category.

As per the Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines, before commencement of classes for the new batch, a one-month foundation course was to be rolled out on August 1.

According to DMCH principal Dr H N Jha, the foundation course is part of the new curriculum and is compulsory for all MBBS students across the country. The change in syllabus had to be made, as it brings attention to issues such as ethics and humanity. As of now, the duration of the 12-month first year MBBS course has increased to 13 months, with a month especially earmarked for the foundation course.

“We could not start the foundation course on August 1 with just a few students on the roll, so we had to wait till an impressive number of students were admitted. Hence, the one-month duration course was finally compressed into a fortnight-long schedule", said the principal

'A foundation course for first year MBBS students was conceived by MCI with an objective to equip a medical graduate with attitude, ethics and communication competencies', said program co-coordinator and medical officer of the paediatric department, Dr Om Prakash.

The foundation course will delve into medical ethics, professionalism, communication skills, stress management, interpersonal relationships, gender sensitivity, self-care and awareness against ragging. Presentations, group activities, sports and hospital visits are part of the agenda.

“For years, MBBS courses have started with anatomy lectures on day one. This is the first time that the entry-level curriculum would be something different,” a doctor pointed out.

“We cannot change students’ outlook as soon as they join MBBS. But through the introductory course, we can definitely aim to make the students feel at home to a certain extent,” he said.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 13:38 IST