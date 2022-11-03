CSAB special round-II seat allocation result out at csab.nic.in

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the CSAB Seat Allotment result for the Special Round II on the official website csab.nic.in.

Candidates who registered for the Special Round II can now check and download the seat allotment result from the official website csab.nic.in

Online reporting and physical verification of PwD candidates can be done till November 5, 2022 till 5 pm.

November 6, 2022 is the last day to respond to the queries of Document Verifying Oﬀicer (CSAB Special Round-II).

Candidates can access the results by keying in their JEE (Main) application number, password and security pin. “If you have registered for JoSAA 2022 then use JoSAA 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE(Main) 2022 password,” reads a statement released by CSAB.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website csab.nic.in

Click on the tab “Click here to view seat allocation result of CSAB special round-II”

Key in your JEE (Main) application number, password and security pin

Login and CSAB round-II result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link, click here.