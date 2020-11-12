CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: 8415 vacancies notified, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 09:47 IST

Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar has notified a recruitment advertisement 05/20 to fill 8415 vacancies for the post of constables. 35% of the total vacancies will be reserved for female candidates. The online application process will begin from November 13. Aspirants can apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exam before August 1, 2020 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Pay Scale- Rs 21,700- 69,100 (level- 3)

Selection Process

Selection process includes a written test and physical efficiency test. The written test will be of 100 marks. The questions will be objective (MCQ) in nature.

Age Limit:

18-25 years for unreserved category candidates.

The upper age limit for OBC and EBC male is 27 years and for female candidates under these categories, the limit is 28 years.

For SC, ST candidates (male and female) the upper age limit is 30 years.

Candidates can check district-wise break-up of vacancies in the official recruitment advertisement. Click here for notification.

Application Fee:

Unreserved, OBC, EBC and EWS-- Rs 450

SC, ST - Rs 120