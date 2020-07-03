e-paper
Jul 03, 2020
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Home Guard Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 551 vacancies at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Sipahi Recruitment 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited online applications for the recruitment 02/20 against 551 vacancies for the post of Bihar Home Guard Sepoy (Sipahi). The online application process begins from July 3.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:24 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Home Guard Sipahi Recruitment 2020
CSBC Bihar Home Guard Sipahi Recruitment 2020(Bihar Police)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against advt no, 02/20 for filling 551 vacancies for the post of Bihar Home Guard Sepoy (Sipahi). The online application process begins from July 3 and the last date to apply is August 3. Aspiring men and women can apply for the post online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Those who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exam from a recognised board can apply for the posts. Candidates will have to clear OMR- based test followed by a physical standard and efficiency test. The questions will be of intermediate level (as per Bihar Board syllabus).

Candidates from scheduled caste and tribe will have to pay Rs 112 as application fee while others will have to pay Rs 450.

Questions will be asked from subjects including Hindi, English, Maths, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Economics. Complete syllabus can also be found at the official website at csbc.bih.nic.

